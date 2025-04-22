Ellen DeGeneres shares insight into life in the UK after relocating

Ellen DeGeneres has shared an insight into her life living in the UK, six months after she and her wife announced they were making the permanent move.

The TV personality and her wife, Portia de Rossi, tied the knot at their Beverly Hills home back in August 2008, and the ceremony was witnessed by their mothers and 19 other guests.

Taking to Instagram, Ellen shared a photo of Portia in (presumably) their garden taking a photo of a rainbow.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host wrote in the caption: “3 things that make me happy: My Wife. A Rainbow. And my wife taking a photograph of a Rainbow.”

This life update comes soon after the couple celebrated 20 years together this year, which Ellen commemorated in another Instagram post, writing: “20 years together. Happy to be with you everywhere and always.”

In addition to this, the couple celebrated their official anniversary in December after they started dating in 2004.

“We began this relationship not realizing what a long beautiful adventure this would be. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down,” also wrote Ellen.

She continued: “You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with.”

Ellen’s widely-known talk show came to an end in 2022 after 19 seasons amid multiple allegations of a toxic work environment that resulted in internal investigations being carried out.

Ellen returned to the spotlight for her final standup special, For Your Approval, which was released on Netflix in September 2024.

During the lead-up to that special, she revealed she would be leaving Hollywood for good.

“This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” she told the crowd during one her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour shows.

According to multiple outlets, Ellen and Portia’s move to the UK is reportedly due to Donald Trump’s 2024 election win – although, the couple have not made any public comment on the reasoning for their move.