Ellen DeGeneres CONFIRMS move to the UK was because of Donald Trump: ‘Everything here is better’

Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed the reason behind her move to the UK was because of Donald Trump.

The 67-year-old comedian and former talk show host moved to the English countryside with her wife, Portia de Rossi, last November.

In her first public appearance since relocating to the Cotswolds, Ellen stated to the BBC that she and her wife made the decision to go across the pond following Trump’s reelection.

During a conversation with English broadcaster Richard Bacon, the comedian responded: “Yes,” when asked if reports that Trump’s reelection played a role in their move were correct.

She continued: “We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in’,” she said.

“And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here’.”

Speaking about her time in England, Ellen said: “We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture – everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life.”

“It’s clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.”

“We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life. We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the former host confessed she would “love” to do a British talk show, as she misses “a lot” about her show.

“I would do the same thing here. I would love to do that again, but I just feel like people are watching on their phones, or people aren’t really paying attention as much to televisions, because we’re so inundated with with information and entertainment.”

Ellen’s widely-known talk show came to an end in 2022 after 19 seasons amid multiple allegations of a toxic work environment that resulted in internal investigations being carried out.

Ellen returned to the spotlight for her final standup special, For Your Approval, which was released on Netflix in September 2024.

During the lead-up to that special, she revealed she would be leaving Hollywood for good.

“This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done,” she told the crowd during one her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour shows.