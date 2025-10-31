Elizabeth Hurley admits reason why Billy Ray Cyrus romance has been ‘easy from the first second’

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a fresh insight into her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

In April of this year, the model and actress surprised fans when she revealed that she is now in a relationship with country singer Billy Ray.

The couple first met while filming a Christmas movie in 2022. They eventually lost touch, but recently reconnected and started dating.

Six months into her romance, Elizabeth has now explained why her partnership with Billy Ray has been “comfortable and natural” from the beginning.

During the latest episode of LYMA’s Power Women series, the 60-year-old was quizzed about how the pair’s romance began.

“I had been really single for a really long time and to be honest, I was pretty happy. I had a great life and I had a really good time,” she admitted.

“So when I met Billy, even though I didn’t really know I wanted to meet someone, when I met him, it felt incredibly comfortable and natural and easy from the first second,” Elizabeth praised.

“I’d been set up with quite a few people in my single years and never felt comfortable and it never felt right and I’d much rather stay at home with the dogs,” she detailed.

When asked if she has any romance advice for others, Elizabeth replied: “I don’t really give advice, but if it’s right, it’ll happen and if it’s not, I wouldn’t force anything.”

Elsewhere in her interview, the TV star confirmed that the couple are planning on spending Christmas together in the UK.

“I always spend Christmas in the countryside in Herefordshire, where I live. Me and my siblings, everyone always comes to me. There are a lot of people there, we eat a lot. We do the typical English thing of eating quality streets, watching TV and going out with the dogs,” she noted.

“So all I want for Christmas this year is that Billy, my new boyfriend, enjoys his first English Christmas. He spent the whole summer with us, but I really do hope that he integrates with us, loves it, enjoys it and doesn’t laugh at us for eating so many Quality Streets and lying on the sofa,” she praised.

Elizabeth gushed further: “All I want is peace, happiness and being relaxed, having a laugh with friends and family.”