Dua Lipa addresses report she ‘fired’ her manager after attempt to block Kneecap from Glastonbury lineup

Dua Lipa has addressed the reports that she “fired” her manager after he attempted to block Kneecap from the Glastonbury lineup.

Her longtime manager, David Levy, was reportedly one of the first individuals to sign a letter asking for the Irish band to be banned from the festival.

The 30-year-old popstar has been very vocal about her support of Palestine, and according to industry sources, David’s decision means the pair are no longer aligned with each other.

However, following the reports, the popstar took to her social media calling the stories “categorically false.”

In a post to her Instagram, she wrote: “I do not condone the actions of David Levy or other music executives toward an artist speaking their truth.”

“I also cannot ignore how this has been handled in the press. Not only was the story completely false but the language used by the Daily Mail has been deliberately inflammatory, crafted purely for clickbait, clearly designed to fuel online division.”

“It is always Free Palestine, but exploiting a global tragedy in order to sell newspapers is something I find deeply troubling.”

In another separate statement, her talent agency WME denied the claims, saying: “Reports suggesting that Dua Lipa or her management dismissed one of our agents because of his political views are categorically false”.

According to the report, David Levy was involved in Dua’s “early career” but had stayed on her team “in an advisory role” until “earlier this year” when he moved on to other ventures.

According to the BBC, the superstar’s father, Dukagjin Lipa, has been her manager since 2022.

Earlier this week, an industry source told the Daily Mail: “Dua made sure through her people that David Levy wasn’t working on her music any more. She is very openly pro-Palestine, and that doesn’t align with David.”

“She views him as being a supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed and sent to Michael Eavis.”

She has since denied these claims in her Instagram stories.