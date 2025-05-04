Dolly Parton fights back tears as she gushes over late husband: ‘I loved him since I was 18’

Dolly Parton fought back tears as she gushed over her late husband Carl Dean.

The couple were married for almost 60 years, and his death was announced on March 4 of this year.

A statement shared on Dolly’s social media accounts read: “Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82.”

He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings, Sandra and Donnie. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

Dolly added: “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Speaking to Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Dolly confessed: “‘Oh, you know what, I get very emotional when people bring it up,”

“But we were together 60 years. I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old,” she said, as she teared up.

“I’m so thankful. I’ve gotten so many cards, letters, flowers, from all over the world,” she shared before jokingly adding. “I had no idea Carl Dean was so famous.”

Just days after his passing, Dolly paid tribute to her late husband Carl Dean in a new ballad dedicated to him.

The song, If You Hadn’t Been There, was released only three days after the singer revealed that her husband had passed away at the age of 82.

Dolly announced the release of her new single on Instagram while also revealing the artwork, an old photo of her wrapping her arms around Carl from behind and beaming at the camera.

Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end,” she wrote in the caption.

“They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him,” also wrote the Jolene singer.

The song opens with soft piano, acoustic guitar and pedal steel guitar before Dolly’s opening line: “‘If you hadn’t been there / Where would I be?”

Throughout the song, the country music star praises her husband’s “trust, love, and belief” even though they had their “ups and downs” over the years.

She thanks him musically for “always seeing the best in me”, and recalls: “Your loving arms have cradled me / You held me closer.”