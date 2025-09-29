Disney star announces she’s been secretly engaged to famous boyfriend for three months

Disney star Zoey Deutch has announced she’s been secretly engaged to her famous boyfriend Jimmy Tatro for three months, in a sweet post on social media.

The star, who first gained fame for her appearance on The Suite Life on Deck on the Disney Channel, took to social media to share sweet pictures of her and her fiancée.

Capturing the announcement, she wrote: “Three months engaged to the love of my life.”

Famous friends took to the comments to share their congratulations for the pair, as Sarah Hyland wrote: “YESSSSS 😍😍😍😍,” as fellow Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens commented: “Sooo happy for yooooou.”

The actress and her actor fiancée first went public with their romance in 2021, on Valentine’s Day.

In 2022, Zoey spoke about her relationship, confessing that the pair were “very different people.”

Speaking to Betches U Up? she said: “I would be so bored If I was dating someone who agreed with me on everything and thought everything in the same way as me—I’d be so bored by that. I mean, I am currently with someone who is my actual polar opposite.”

While Zoe’s husband is also in the acting industry, she comes from a famous family.

The 30-year-old is the daughter of famous actress Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch.

Lea is best known as Lorraine/Maggie McFly in the hit franchise Back to the Future.

Howard, Zoey’s father, is well-known for directing popular films from the 1980s, including Some Kind of Wonderful and Pretty in Pink.

He later produced episodes for television series like Empire, American Horror Story, and Young Sheldon.