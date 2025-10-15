Diane Keaton’s close friend shares new insight into her health before her passing

A close friend of Diane Keaton has spoken out about her health in the days before her passing.

Beloved Hollywood actress Diane died on Saturday, October 11 at the age of 79.

Diane’s cause of death has yet to be released to the public. However, one of the star’s close friends has now addressed the state of Diane’s health in the days before her passing.

In an interview with People, songwriter Carole Bayer Sager recalled that her final meeting with Diane took place just a few weeks before her death.

“I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin. She had lost so much weight,” she revealed.

Carole – who co-wrote Diane’s only solo single, ‘First Christmas’ – shared that she was not able to visit Diane regularly this year, as the actress had to move to Palm Springs to escape January’s wildfires in California.

“She had to go to Palm Springs because her house had been damaged inside, and they had to clean everything. She was down there for a while, and when she came back, I was kind of stunned by how much weight she’d lost,” Carole confessed.

The Grammy winner went on to describe her late friend as “a magic light for everyone.”

Carole continued: “I just loved her. She was so special, she just lit up a room with her energy. She was happy and upbeat and taking photographs of everything she saw. She was completely creative; she never stopped creating.”

The music star also stated that she admired Diane’s sense of fashion.

“She went to the movies always dressed like she was about to shoot another scene for Annie Hall. She’d wear her hats and her jackets and her baggy pants, and her belts. She was a fashion icon of her own making,” she praised.

In a statement to People on October 11, a rep for the Keaton family penned: “There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness.”

Many Hollywood stars have since expressed their sadness at Diane’s passing, including those who shared the screen with her.

Bette Midler described her late The First Wives’ Club co-star as “brilliant, beautiful [and] extraordinary”, while Something’s Gotta Give director Nancy Meyers labelled Diane as “an actress that one can only dream of.”