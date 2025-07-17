Denise Richards granted restraining order against estranged husband Aaron Phypers as she accuses him of abuse

Denise Richards has been granted a restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phyper, after she accused him of domestic violence, alleging he “threatened to kill her and caused her at least three concussions.”

According to court documents obtained by The U.S Sun, the real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has alleged she suffered physical and verbal abuse throughout their seven-year marriage.

The couple, who started dating in 2017, announced earlier this month that they had split, and Aaron was filing for divorce.

According to court documents, Denise alleged: “Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom rack, threaten to kill me.”

“Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help – none of which ever happened,” the actress alleged.

“Aaron has caused me at least three concussions. Aaron has told me that he has left recording devices to record me while I was alone in hotel rooms and at my townhouses,” she claimed.

The actress cited July 4th as the date of the most recent assault, stating that over the course of two hours, Aaron repeatedly “got within two inches of my face and screamed at me degrading profanities, including calling me a c**t, whore, and a piece of s**t.”

She claimed: “Aaron’s actions were scaring me to the point that, as with nearly all of Aaron’s abuse of me, I was afraid that Aaron may kill me.”

The actress claimed in court documents that the reason she never called the police was because Aaron “threatened to kill himself” if she reported him.

The restraining order comes just weeks after Aaron filed for divorce on July 7, listing their date of separation as July 4.

The 49-year-old cited the reasons for their split as “irreconcilable differences.”