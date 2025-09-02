Daughter of Hollywood actress confirmed as Anna Wintour’s replacement at Vogue magazine

And just like that, a new Vogue era has begun.

Chloe Malle has officially been named the new Head of Editorial Content at Vogue US, taking over from the legendary Anna Wintour after her 37-year reign.

The 39-year-old editor says she is “thrilled and awed to be part” of the magazine’s next chapter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Chloe, daughter of actress Candice Bergen and director Louis Malle, has been with Vogue since 2011, starting as a Social Editor before rising through the ranks.

She became editor of Vogue.com in 2013, helping the site achieve double-digit growth and has also contributed to several Vogue books.

Fans might remember her recent interview with Lauren Sanchez ahead of her wedding to Jeff Bezos, which grabbed headlines, even Anna’s attention.

Speaking about her new role, Chloe said: “Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.”

Anna Wintour, who will remain Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director, had nothing but praise for her successor.

“Chloe has long been one of Vogue’s secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion,” she said.

“But she is not so buried in the industry that she misses the world… she understands fashion’s big picture and its role in shaping modern life.”

In a fun twist of fate, Chloe’s mum, Candice Bergen, famously played Enid Frick, a Vogue editor, in the hit TV series Sex and the City.

It’s a perfect case of life imitating art.

Chloe’s promotion signals a new era for Vogue.

She’ll lead the creative and editorial direction of the U.S. edition, reporting to Anna, who has overseen the magazine since 1988 and cemented its status as the ultimate fashion authority.

The fashion world will be watching closely as Chloe steps into this highly anticipated role and just in time for New York Fashion Week.