Cynthia Nixon and Rosie O’Donnell reunite on Dublin night out

And Just Like That co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Rose O’Donnell have reunited during an Irish night out in Dublin.

The comedian took the stage at the 3Olympia Theatre as part of her Common Knowledge stand-up tour, where her close friend was in the audience to support her.

It’s understood that Cynthia flew to Dublin for the show and shared a sweet group photo backstage at the comedy show.

The actress’s wife, Christine Marinoni, and their 14-year-old son, Max, are also seen smiling in the snap.

The 59-year-old also shared some affectionate photos with Rosie, from Dublin Airport Terminal 2, of all places.

Cynthia, best known for portraying Miranda Hobbes in the Sex and the City franchise, wrote in the caption: “Nothing like seeing my friend (and Miranda’s one-night stand, Mary) kill it onstage IN DUBLIN!”

“And we had the luck of the Irish to see her once more at the airport as she was taking her show to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.”

“If you’re at the Fringe, go! You’ll get a much needed laugh. And a much needed cry. This is both quintessential Rosie and a Rosie you’ve never seen before.”

In March, Rosie sat down with Patrick Kielty to discuss her time living in Ireland so far on the Late Late Show.

She moved to Ireland in January along with her 12-year-old Clay, and shared that they’re “settling great and the people have been unbelievably kind and loving and supportive.”

The host mentioned that a name like O’Donnell has “strong Irish roots” and asked if she still has any family living here.

“Yes, I have cousins up in Belfast… They’ve been so helpful to me and we came over here when my mom died in ’73 and we stayed with these cousins for awhile and they stayed in touch,” replied Rosie.

The 63-year-old also revealed that she took a few selfies on the way up North, and she was seated beside a group of women on their way to a 40th birthday party.

“They were cracking up and having a bunch of pints – They’re tryna get a selfie at the end of the three hour train ride and I said, ‘Would you like me to do that for you?’ and I do it.”

Rosie then impersonated one of the women in a thick Irish accent, who said: “I told ye Lisa! It’s feckin’ Rosie O’Donnell!”

This was met with a big laugh from both Kielty and the audience, and Rosie explained that this “has been the biggest thing in Ireland – the sweetness of the people.”

Rosie revealed in a TikTok video earlier this month that she is currently the process of getting Irish citizenship as she has Irish grandparents.

In the video, Rosie explained that she no intention of returning to live in the US until “it is safe, you know, for all citizens to have equal rights there, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

In a post on her Substack account this week, the 62-year-old mentioned that she had just finished her pre-interview for the Late Late Show.

The TV personality wrote that cruelty is a “centrepiece” in Trump’s “criminally incompetent administration.”

She also expressed that she was looking forward to speaking in front of a live audience, as having “no safety net brings out the best in everyone.”

From 2006 to 2007, O’Donnell experienced a rather controversial run as the moderator on the daytime talk show The View, which resulted in a public feud with Trump and on-air disputes regarding the Bush administration’s policies with the Iraq War.

Trump has had a hostility towards Rosie, whom he has called a “slob” and a “degenerate.”

CNN has dated the feud between the pair back to 2006 when Rosie called the now-US President a “snake oil salesman” and he described her as a “real loser.”