Criminal Minds star Zach Gilford SPLITS from actress wife of 12 years

Criminal Minds star Zach Gilford has split from his co-star and wife of 12 years, Kiele Sanchez.

The 43-year-old star of Criminal Minds, most notably, costarred with his wife in the crime drama series as an on-screen couple.

According to TMZ, the 43-year-old filed for divorce on Friday, according to court documents.

Their date of separation was not specified; instead, the actor only wrote “TBD.”

The actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Zach is seeking shared legal and physical custody of their four-year-old Revel and seven-year-old Zeppelin.

In December 2012, the pair exchanged vows, and during the beautiful ceremony, the actor’s close friend and former co-star Jesse Plemons made a notable appearance.

In a previous interview with ABC, their wedding photographer Jonas Peterson remarked, “Oh man, that guy [Plemons] can play guitar!” as he reflected on the special day.

|He’s in a band called Cowboy and Indian and they were good – very good! [Gilford and Sanchez] are the most normal people in the world.”

Jonas also added: “They are the most in-love couple you’ll ever see. It’s really amazing.”

“Zach said, ‘This is the love of my life and I want you to come capture that.'” And that’s how it was, and that’s how they act. To see them doing this thing was spectacular.”

The estranged couple had first met in 2010, on the set, on the set of the ABC pilot for The Matadors, a show that was never picked up by the network.

Following the surrogate birth of their first kid, the Midnight Mass star previously talked candidly about his relationship with Kiele.

In 2018, he told Us Weekly: “My wife isn’t like anyone I’ve ever met in my life. I think when people meet her they just fall in love with her.”

“I feel like she’s taught me how to love and you just see her looking at this baby and you just know she’s a mama lion and nothing will ever happen to this kid. It’s really incredible.”

Late last year, Zach finished filming the third season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, in which he plays Elias Voit, a notorious serial killer.

Although he was originally just supposed to appear in season one, he went on to star in both the first and second seasons.

Additionally, Zach and Kiele starred alongside each other, with the latter playing Elias’ wife, Sydney Voit.

Speaking about filming the tense scenes together, Zach told Us Weekly: “It’s actually harder. It’s harder because I don’t want to hold a gun to my wife’s head… It just happened to be that the nature of these scenes were pretty gross.”

He added: “Honestly, all those scenes are so f***ed up. I’ll only speak for myself. Kiele can obviously speak for herself, but it felt gross [bringing those darker moments to life together].”