Coldplay kiss cam scandal continues as woman at the centre files for divorce

The Coldplay kiss cam scandal has continued, as the woman at the centre, Kristin Cabot, has filed for divorce.

In July, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR manager, Kristin, were caught with their arms wrapped around each other on the big screen at a Coldplay concert, leading to speculation of an alleged affair between them.

The pair initially scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

The video of the pair quickly went viral, sparking headlines around the world about an alleged affair.

Andy subsequently stepped down from his role as CEO of the company, and Kristin followed suit.

According to the Daily Mail, Kristin and her husband, Andrew, were reportedly on the rocks at the time of the scandal, and now she has filed for divorce.

According to reports, papers were submitted to dissolve the marriage to a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Julia Andrews’ ex-wife, said: “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating.”

“He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money.”

“He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice [has] happened to him,” she claimed.

“That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get. Personally I don’t think he’s affected by what happened at all. I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything.”

Meanwhile, Andy’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, has reportedly left their family home in Massachusetts.