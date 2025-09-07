Ad
HomeUS Showbiz

Latest Posts

Coldplay kiss cam scandal continues as woman at the centre files for divorce

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot | TikTok: @instaagraace
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

The Coldplay kiss cam scandal has continued, as the woman at the centre, Kristin Cabot, has filed for divorce.

In July, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR manager, Kristin, were caught with their arms wrapped around each other on the big screen at a Coldplay concert, leading to speculation of an alleged affair between them.

The pair initially scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

@instaagraace trouble in paradise?? 👀 #coldplay #boston #coldplayconcert #kisscam #fyp ♬ original sound – grace

The video of the pair quickly went viral, sparking headlines around the world about an alleged affair.

Andy subsequently stepped down from his role as CEO of the company, and Kristin followed suit.

According to the Daily Mail, Kristin and her husband, Andrew, were reportedly on the rocks at the time of the scandal, and now she has filed for divorce.

According to reports, papers were submitted to dissolve the marriage to a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13.

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot | TikTok: @instaagraace

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Julia Andrews’ ex-wife, said: “I texted Andrew right after it happened, and he said: ‘Her life is nothing to do with me,’ and said they were separating.”

“He’s saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money.”

“He’s not a nice person. Now something not nice [has] happened to him,” she claimed.

“That’s why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get. Personally I don’t think he’s affected by what happened at all. I don’t think his feelings are hurt. He’s probably embarrassed, if anything.”

Meanwhile, Andy’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, has reportedly left their family home in Massachusetts.

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL