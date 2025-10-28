Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista ‘welcome’ first child together

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista have reportedly “welcomed” their first child together, two years after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony.

TMZ first broke the news on Tuesday that the pair had welcomed their first child the previous Saturday, with more details to come.

After going Instagram official nine months prior, Chris and Alma tied the knot in a private ceremony on Cape Cod, on September 9, 2023.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Rumours began swirling the pair were expecting when a fan account for the couple shared a Father’s Day Tribute, tagging both their parents.

Luiz Baptista, Alba’s dad, left a sweet comment saying: “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming! 🥰”

Many fans took this as a “confirmation” the pair were soon to become a family of three.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

In 2023, the Captain America star shared a rare insight into his relationship, and confirmed that the pair had gotten married while attending New York ComiCon. 

He told the crowd at the Javits Center: “I got married. It was really, really great.”

The 44-year-old also revealed he and Alba had two wedding ceremonies.

Chris and Alba

He said: “We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese.”

“It’s a lot planning for a wedding. For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you,” Chris added.

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL