Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista ‘welcome’ first child together

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista have reportedly “welcomed” their first child together, two years after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony.

TMZ first broke the news on Tuesday that the pair had welcomed their first child the previous Saturday, with more details to come.

After going Instagram official nine months prior, Chris and Alma tied the knot in a private ceremony on Cape Cod, on September 9, 2023.

Rumours began swirling the pair were expecting when a fan account for the couple shared a Father’s Day Tribute, tagging both their parents.

Luiz Baptista, Alba’s dad, left a sweet comment saying: “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming! 🥰”

Many fans took this as a “confirmation” the pair were soon to become a family of three.

In 2023, the Captain America star shared a rare insight into his relationship, and confirmed that the pair had gotten married while attending New York ComiCon.

He told the crowd at the Javits Center: “I got married. It was really, really great.”

The 44-year-old also revealed he and Alba had two wedding ceremonies.

He said: “We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese.”

“It’s a lot planning for a wedding. For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you,” Chris added.