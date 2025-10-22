Charlie Puth opens up for the first time about wife Brooke’s pregnancy with first child

Charlie Puth has spoken out for the first time about expecting his first child.

Earlier this month, the ‘Attention’ singer announced that his wife Brooke Sansone is pregnant with their first child together.

At the time, Charlie chose to reveal Brooke’s pregnancy in his music video for his new single, ‘Changes’. In the video, the couple could be seen cradling Brooke’s blossoming bump.

A few days on from the reveal, Charlie has now opened up for the first time about his excitement to become a father.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 33-year-old was asked to confirm his baby news, to which Charlie joked that his music video “didn’t leave much up to the imagination”.

“I’m gonna be a dad. I was told not to reveal the gender,” he teased, before announcing that he will be welcoming his first child with Brooke in March.

The singer-songwriter later went on to share the one thing that he hopes his little one will enjoy.

“I hope baby likes music because it’s the only thing I’m good at,” Charlie exclaimed.

“I feel like I’m going to do what my mom did for me. My mom used to put the headphones — it was the ’90s, so the headphones were big — just put them on her tummy. I think I listened to James Taylor and Luther Vandross, and I got a wide array of music. So I’ll do the same thing, whether Brooke likes it or not,” he added.

Charlie and Brooke’s pregnancy news comes one year after they tied the knot. The happy couple got married in September of last year, choosing to host their nuptials at Charlie’s family house in Montecito, California.

After their wedding, Charlie delighted fans when he took to Instagram to release a video of him reading his vows to his new wife.

In his caption, Charlie wrote: “Today I stand before you Brooke, and I can’t help but realise today is truly the happiest I’ve been In my 32 years of life. Some things I could not predict, but one thing has always been clear. Yes somehow, I seemed to have always known I’d be standing with you up here.”