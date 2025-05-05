Celebrity couples who made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala

The biggest night of fashion, The Met Gala is finally upon us, with the 2025 event taking place on Monday, May 5th.

Each year there is huge excitement to see which stars and celebrity couples will be attending the star-studded fundraiser.

So ahead of the big night, we’re taking a look back at the celebrity couples, some of which are still going strong, who made their red carpet debuts on the steps of the Met.

Take a look:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (2018)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their relationship red carpet official at the Met Gala in 2018.

The reality star and her rapper beau also attended the 2019 event together, the year after they welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Stormi.

They welcomed their second child together in February 2022, a baby boy named Aire.

Sadly the couple have since split, and Kylie is now dating Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet.

Can fans expect to see Kylie and Timothée on this year’s red carpet? We’ll have to wait and see…

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart (2018)

Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

They also attended the 2019 charity ball, before ending their relationship in 2020.

Elon Musk and Grimes (2018)

Elon Musk and Grimes confirmed their romance at the 2018 Met Gala.

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2020, a son named X Æ A-Xii, but in September 2021, Elon told Page Six he was “semi-separated” from the singer.

The pair briefly rekindled their relationship and welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrogate in December 2021, but they have since split again.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (2017)

Another couple who made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2017 were Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers star and the actress tied the knot in India in December 2018, and welcomed their first child together via surrogate in 2022 – a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (2017)

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd confirmed their romance at the 2017 Met Gala.

The singers dated for 10 months, before calling it quits in October that same year.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik (2016)

Model Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik started dating at the end of 2015, and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Met Gala.

The couple welcomed their first child together in 2020 – a baby girl named Khai.

They split at the end of 2021, after six years together.

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson (2015)

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs made their first official appearance as a couple at the Met Gala in 2015.

They returned for a second year in 2016, before breaking up in 2017.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (2014)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in 2014.

The couple, who got married in 2012, co-chaired the gala in 2022 alongside Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter (2024)

Barry Keoghan made his red carpet debut with his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Met Gala.

The Irish actor looked suave in a olive green velvet suit by Burberry, which he paired with a top hat, while the pop singer stunned in a baby blue and black Oscar de la Renta gown.

The couple’s red carpet debut at the Met Gala came just weeks after Barry supported Sabrina at Coachella, where she performed on the main stage for the first time.

The pair sadly split in late December last year, as a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple have ended their relationship for now.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler (2022)

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler made their #MetGala couple debut and I’m so obsessed 😍 Read more here: https://t.co/YroUXufjuK pic.twitter.com/79nBhIOPu9 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) May 2, 2022

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made their red carpet debut as they posed together on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala.

In December 2021, rumours of Gerber and Butler’s romance began, and these romantic photos firmly verified it.

After three years of dating, they parted ways in January 2025.

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Bieber (2018)

hailey baldwin and shawn mendes, met gala 2018. pic.twitter.com/AIEH4gt1rv — hailey bieber archive (@archivehail) March 25, 2025

Before they eventually walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala, there were rumours that Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin were dating for months.

However, they never explicitly denied or confirmed the rumours, and Hailey went on to reconnect with now husband Justin Bieber just weeks later.