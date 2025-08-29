Cardi B’s courtroom reactions go viral amid civil assault trial

Cardi B has gone viral for the faces she has been pulling in the courtroom this week.

Clips of the rapper’s testimony have been circulating online thanks to her facial reactions and blunt answers to questions in cross examination.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has been accused of assault in a civil lawsuit filed by security guard Emani Ellis, who alleges the rapper physically attacked her in the hallway of a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office in 2018.

Cardi has denied the allegations against her.

The incident in question occurred when the musician was expecting her first child, Kulture, before she had announced the news publicly.

Emani Ellis, who worked at the practice located in Beverly Hills, reportedly followed and began recording Cardi on her phone.

Cardi is said to have struck and spit on the female security guard with her notoriously long fingernails causing damage to the woman’s face, leading to a lawsuit being filed in 2020.

Known for her unfiltered public image and lyrics, the WAP singer has amused both those in attendance at the trial and those tuned into coverage of the proceedings online with comedic moments captured doing the rounds on social media.

Fans have likened the affair to a reality TV show with one taking to Instagram to write, “I’m deceased Cardi I love you” and “She’s absolutely hilarious! She’s smart, very well understands the game and could care less!”

“The lawyer thought he could beat Cardi with his sarcastic words, but baby, Cardi eats sarcasm everyday,” another added.

The hitmaker admitted calling the staff member a “b***h” during the heated verbal confrontation but denied that things turned physical.

When asked, “Did you try to take a swing at her,” she responded, “No,” later adding: “She didn’t hit me, I didn’t hit her. There was no touch. So to me, it wasn’t no incident.”

Cardi recalled hearing Emani behind her on the phone informing someone the performer was at her place of work.

“And she clearly looked like the security, she’s uniformed down. I’m like why are you recording me, ain’t you security? And she’s like, ‘Oh, my bad.'”

“I turn around again and I’m like ‘Why are you following me?’ She’s like ‘Cause I can.’ ‘It’s like, no you can’t. Ain’t you supposed to be security?”

According to TMZ eyewitnesses, the security guard was seen approaching the star, tried to record or take pictures at which point the celebrity requested she stop.

Bystanders reported the security guard got upset as an argument broke out but it did not escalate to physical violence.

However the songstress does have a history of violent outbursts, being previously charged with two felony counts of assault for allegedly attacking two bartenders in two separate incidents at Angel’s Strip Club in Flushing, Queens, in August on 2019.

She was also sued for assault and battery after throwing a microphone into the crowd at one of her 2023 performances in Las Vegas which incidentally hit a spectator.