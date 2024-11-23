Cara Delevingne reveals ‘wild ride’ she took Taylor Swift on after they moved in together

Cara Delevingne has revealed the “wild ride” she took Taylor Swift on after they moved in together following a breakup.

In a new feature in Interview Magazine, the model reminisced about when she and Taylor were roommates with Nikki Glaser.

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her.”

“We are very different people,” Cara revealed, speaking about their living situation.

“She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some—not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride.”

The topic was raised after Cara asked Nikki who she would like to roast next after her appearance at Tom Brady’s roast went viral.

“I mean, as a Swiftie, I would love a roast of Taylor Swift. But I actually wouldn’t because I would be angry if anyone was really mean,” Nikki said.

Cara confessed: “That’s so true. The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast.”

“She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f**k everyone up so hard.”

“I could definitely roast her, because I lived with her for a bit,” Cara said, recalling the details about their times together.

“Just to get her to blush would be great,” she added.

Nikki joked: “That’s the Everest of female friends and you got it, girl. And it’s all because of your parents and how you grew up.”

Cara and Taylor have been pals for many years.

Taylor showed her support for Cara in May by going to see her play Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the London Playhouse Theatre.

Cara posted a series of pictures on social media, including one of herself and Taylor posing in her dressing room with their arms wrapped around one another.

In January, Cara also went to a Kansas City Chiefs game in Buffalo, New York, when Taylor supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Although she didn’t elaborate on the details of the “wild ride,” in July of this year, Cara spoke about gaining her power back by staying sober.

She stated that she thinks she has “won her power back” by staying sober after years of drug and alcohol misuse left her “super miserable.”

According to a recent interview, she feels that she is no longer “being controlled by other things” now that she is clean and enjoys spending time with others who are drinking.