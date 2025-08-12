Brooklyn Beckham’s secret vow renewal with Nicola Peltz the ‘final kick in the teeth’ for his parents David and Victoria

David and Victoria Beckham are said to be devastated after their son Brooklyn renewed his wedding vows with his wife Nicola Peltz — without inviting a single member of the Beckham family.

The lavish ceremony, held on August 2 and presided over by Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz, was kept entirely secret from the Beckhams.

According to The Sun, they only learned about it when they saw it reported by a US news website.

According to insiders, tensions between the families have been simmering for four years, even before Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, tied the knot in 2022.

One source described the latest snub as “the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria”.

They added: “Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.

“His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them.”

“At the original wedding, for example, Liberty – the daughter of Victoria’s sister, Louise – was a bridesmaid but even she has been cut off now. The rift runs far deeper than people realise.

“It feels cruel and spiteful. This is no longer a game. It has gone beyond all that,” the insider continued.

“This is a family who feel they have lost their precious boy – and see no way back. Honestly, they are now questioning why he even wants to keep the ‘Beckham’ surname – will he revert to Peltz?

“August 2nd 2025 – is this the day Brooklyn formally declared himself no longer a part of the Beckham family? It certainly feels like it.”*

Brooklyn and Nicola shared photos from the occasion on Instagram on Monday.

Photos showed the pair surrounded by her family and friends, with Brooklyn’s noticeably absent.

Nicola wore a repurposed dress that her mother Claudia wore to marry Nelson in 1985, while Brooklyn posed in a classic black tux.

Another insider questioned the need to renew their vows after just three years.

One friend said: “They would understand if it was, say, 10 years down the line – maybe even five. But three?! It seems like quite a gratuitous display of obscene wealth. Also, if Brooklyn wanted to create a really cute memory, why couldn’t he have just let his family know their plans first?

“To be honest, although there have been moments of rapprochement, this hostility dates back to 2021, around six months before the original wedding. The dynamics have just never really gelled.

“Of course David and Victoria want Brooklyn to be happy and clearly he is wildly in love still, but a lot of people have been hurt. It is a very sad situation and everyone fears there is no way back now. It is done.”