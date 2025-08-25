Britney Spears says separation from her sons marked the ‘hardest years’ of her life

Britney Spears has said being separated from her sons marked the “hardest years” of her life.

Following her conservatorship battle, which lasted until November 2021, the Toxic singer claimed that her “secret to survival” was “denial and a lot of tears” as she was separated from her children, Jayden James, 18, and Sean Preston, 19.

According to the singer, her marriage to actor Sam Asghari “felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with” the pain of being separated from her kids.

The couple got married in 2022, but split up two years later, when Sam filed for divorce.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “We’re just people so fragile and human.”

“The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years… I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

“It’s weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it…”

“Well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life … I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there….” she continued.

“Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life… so silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all.”

At the start of the year, Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari revealed that he signed a nondisclosure agreement during their relationship.

Speaking on the Vialls Files podcast, Sam jokingly shared: “You can’t take a poop in Hollywood without having an NDA… That’s the true part of it.”

This was in response to being asked by podcast host Nick Viall about the reasoning behind his divorce from the pop star – which Sam feels being forced to talk about is a “gag order.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall)

“When it comes to breakups, splits, divorce, it sucks,” The Traitors contestant began.

“I always hated the fact that somebody goes and talks about this and cries and tries to get attention or use that as leverage. It’s my life. I lived it. I experienced it. But I think certain things you talk about in public and certain things you don’t. And I think it doesn’t matter what the cause was.”

“I think what matters the most is the time that we spent together, the things that we’ve learned. And that was a big part of my life and her life as well.”

The 30-year-old also shared that he is “always gonna have respect” for Britney, and “would like to, at some point”, be in touch with one another, and also wishes her “the best.”

According to Page Six, Asghari reportedly signed an NDA “years ago that bars him from going into detail about his marriage to the Princess of Pop.”