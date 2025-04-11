Brandon Sklenar distances himself from his It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively amid ongoing legal drama

It has been reported that Brandon Sklenar has distanced himself from his It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively amid their ongoing legal drama.

When asked at an airport recently by paparazzi whether or not he had “any words of encouragement” for either Justin or Blake, the actor said: “Lead with love and compassion.”

The 34-year-old plays Atlas Corrigan in It Ends With Us, who is Lily Bloom’s – played by Blake Lively – childhood friend, first boyfriend, and first love.

In December 2024, Blake filed a lawsuit against her co-star and director Justin, alleging that he sexually harassed her on the set of the movie and then schemed a smear campaign against her – all of which he denied.

Brandon initially appeared to side with Blake when he shared a New York Times article about her lawsuit on his Instagram Story, and captioned it, “For the love of God read this.”

However, in January, Justin filed a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit against the Gossip Girl star, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane.

The Jane the Virgin actor also sued the New York Times, which vowed to “vigorously defend” itself.

Brandon seemed to have changed his tune when he was asked by CBS Mornings host Gayle King in February whether he was “Team Justin or Team Blake.”

Laughing nervously, he replied: “I’m Team It Ends With Us.”

Following this, at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, when asked how he was “hoping to support” Blake amid her legal issues with Justin, Brandon called the situation “tough.”

“I just hope everyone remembers what the movie is about and why we made it in the first place,” the 1923 actor told the Hollywood Reporter at the time.

“It’s about love, and it’s about supporting women in general and helping people through tough times.”

Brandon also made sure to emphasise that the film, which focuses on domestic violence, has “helped so many people.”

A trial date has been scheduled for next year between Justin and Blake on March 9, 2026.