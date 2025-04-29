Brad Pitt set to film his next movie in Ireland

It has been reported that Brad Pitt is set to film his next movie in Ireland and will work alongside Conclave director Edward Berger.

This will be a screen adaptation of Tim Winton’s 1994 novel The Riders, which is predominantly set in Ireland.

According to Deadline, the movie will begin production early next year and shoot “in multiple locations across Europe.”

The story follows Fred Scully (Brad), who has travelled across Europe for two years and finds himself in Ireland along with his wife and daughter.

According to the outlet, the movie will follow how Brad’s character buys “an old farmhouse that stands in the shadow of a castle” on a “mystical whim.”

“While Scully spends weeks alone renovating the old house, Jennifer returns to Australia to liquidate their assets. When Scully arrives at Shannon Airport to pick up Jennifer and their 7-year-old daughter, Billie, it is Billie who emerges – alone.”

“There is no note, no explanation, not so much as a word from Jennifer, and the shock has left Billie speechless. In that instant, Scully’s life falls to pieces.”

The Bullet Train actor’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, will produce the The Riders alongside Ridley Scott’s company, Scott Free.

Brad will next be seen on the silver screen starring alongside Irish actress Kerry Condon in F1, which will be released in cinemas on June 25, 2025.

This is not the first time he’s filmed on the Emerald Isle, as the Academy Award winner starred in 1997’s The Devil’s Own.

The film follows a member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (Brad) who goes to America to obtain black market anti-aircraft missiles, but his plan is complicated by an Irish-American policeman (Harrison Ford).

For security reasons, the Northern Ireland scenes were instead shot in the Republic of Ireland.

The opening scenes were filmed at Port Oriel, Clogherhead, Co. Louth, and the Belfast shootout scenes were filmed in Inchicore, Co. Dublin.