Blake Lively’s inner circle and co-stars deposed as part of Justin Baldoni case but husband Ryan Reynolds spared

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni | It Ends With Us
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
A number of Blake Lively’s friends and co-stars have been deposed as part of the Justin Baldoni case, but her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was spared.

Over the summer, It Ends With Us actresses Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer were questioned.

According to a source who spoke to People, 45-year-old novelist Colleen Hoover, whose book served as the basis for the Justin Baldoni-directed movie, “recently sat for a deposition.”

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively | It Ends With Us

Additionally deposed were Blake’s longtime publicist Leslie Sloane, her on-set cosmetics artist Vivian Baker, and her talent agent Warren Zavala.

However, among those not deposed were the actress’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her former best friend, Taylor Swift.

Justin, along with his co-defendants, producer Jamey Heath, publicist Jennifer Abel, and executives Melissa Nathan, Steve Sarowitz and Jed Wallace, also participated in depositions.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively | It Ends With Us

The legal saga began in December 2024, when Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment.

He denied the allegations, and Wayfarer fired back with a defamation lawsuit against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane.

The update comes after it was reported that Justin hired a high-profile lawyer to assist him in his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

The 41-year-old actor has brought on Alexandra Shapiro to join his legal team for the case stemming from himself and his former co-star, Blake Lively, while filming the 2024 romantic drama It Ends with Us.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni

Justin also sued The New York Times for $250 million following its investigation into Lively’s claims.

But in June 2025, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed his defamation and extortion claims, ruling that Blake’s statements were privileged within court filings.

The judge also dismissed the lawsuit against The New York Times, writing: “The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged.”

He added: “The Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatised manner, what it believed to have happened. The Times had no obvious motive to favour Lively’s version of events.”

