Blake Lively’s heated exchange with Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer revealed in newly released deposition excerpt

Blake Lively’s heated exchange with Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer was revealed in a newly released deposition excerpt, obtained by PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, July 30, in New York City, the actress was questioned by Justin’s legal team; the entire transcript of the day-long, recorded deposition is reportedly close to 300 pages long.

Following Judge Lewis J. Liman’s Aug. 8 order, Blake’s side produced a brief excerpt of the transcript, which showed a heated conversation between the 37-year-old and an unnamed attorney for Justin.

“When did the smear campaign end?” the lawyer asked the actress, who replied, “It doesn’t feel like it’s ended,” as they followed up, “It’s still ongoing?” and she responded: “It feels that way, yes.”

“Who do you believe is involved in the ongoing smear campaign?” the attorney asked, to which The Gossip Girl alum answered: “I believe — outside of what I know through attorneys, I believe that the defendants are involved.”

The attorney asked: “Which ones?” as Blake claimed: “All of them. And I believe you are.”

She told the attorney: “I believe the act of a retaliatory lawsuit and the press that you have done and the statements that you have made about me and my character have felt incredibly retaliatory.”

In June, Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Justin Baldoni, told TMZ that he would be the one to question the actress in her deposition: “I’m gonna ask her questions under penalty of perjury, and she’s gonna have to provide evidence, and she’s gonna have to provide the truth of the stories.”

“We’re gonna see how consistent her testimony is with the actual facts of what transpired.”

He continued: “He [Justin] knows what he’s done. He knows what he hasn’t done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way. … He’s waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth.”

A spokesperson for Lively said in an Aug. 7 statement that they are “pleased with the outcome of her deposition and now look forward to deposing Justin Baldoni and each of the co-defendants in short order.”

Four months after the release of It Ends With Us, Blake filed a legal complaint accusing her co-star, Justin, of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Justin denied all claims against him and went on to file a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for their reporting of Blake’s claims against him.

He then went on to file a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for alleged defamation and extortion; however, he later dropped the suit.