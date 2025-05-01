Blake Lively reacts to ‘bonkers’ viral Anna Kendrick moment

Blake Lively has reacted to Anna Kendrick’s “bonkers” viral moment after she was asked by paparazzi what it was like to work with the fellow actress.

Back in March, at the South by Southwest film festival premiere of her upcoming movie Another Simple Favor, the Twilight star was asked what it was like to reunite with Blake.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, Anna can be heard replying: “Oh, you know…”

Although both Blake and Anna were in attendance at the premiere, the latter had an unexpected response to being asked how she felt about “everything that’s going on in the world.”

“Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca, and the last year of my life is just gone,” she said to Variety while walking into the screening.

Although she joked about not being able to recall any recent cultural events, the 39-year-old shared that she “heard” Another Simple Favor is “amazing.”

Blake has now expressed her amazement and shock at her co-stars singing voice after the Pitch Perfect star participated in a singing game on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Blake took to her Instagram story to re-share the viral video of Anna singing Isaac Hanson’s MMMBop to the tune of Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things for the Song Scrambler challenge.

She wrote alongside the video: “I meannnn. It’s bonkers. I want this as my ringtone please and thank you.”

Isaac himself also agreed, and commented on the original post saying, “you sounded fantastic… Well done! I love this!”

Eyebrows were raised when Blake’s character spoke of “revenge” in the trailer for the Another Simple Favour, which comes amid the ongoing legal issues with Blake and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, who filed a counter-suit after Blake sued the actor and others tied to the movie.

A Simple Favour follows Anna’s character (Stephanie Smothers), a single mother running a parenting vlog who bonds with Blake’s character (Emily Nelson), a rich and secretive PR director who disappears suddenly.

The trailer for the sequel opens with Emily unexpectedly arriving at Stephanie’s book-reading for her novel, The Faceless Blonde.

Reading from the book, Stephanie says: “I think about her all the time, the faceless blonde I thought I knew. Was she a glamorous PR executive or a cold-blooded killer?”

Emily invites Stephanie to her wedding on the Italian island of Capri and asks her to be her maid-of-honour. “Why am I here?,” Stephanie asked Emily while on the island. “You think I invited you because I want revenge, for stealing my life and taking my kid away from me? You think I want to make you pay?,” Emily replied. Throughout the trailer, we’re shown explosions, parties, blood stains, and a body on a stretcher. This is accompanied by the words: “Revenge is a dish best served chilled, with a twist.” Another Simple Favour is now available to stream on Prime Video.