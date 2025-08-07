Blake Lively drags blogger Perez Hilton into legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has dragged Perez Hilton into her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, after the blogger posted more than 500 “disparaging” stories about the case.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, attorney Esra Hudson said, “Since August 2024, Mr. Hilton has posted more than 500 videos, 400 headlines, and hundreds of other comments about Ms. Lively on his various platforms.”

She continued: “His website includes a tab on its landing page and an entire subpage dedicated to Ms. Lively.”

“The majority of the content Mr. Hilton posts about Ms. Lively are disparaging, published without reaching out to Ms. Lively’s representatives for comment or response, and generally regurgitate messaging that appears to be prepared by others.”

The Gossip Girl star’s lawyer then listed posts Perez shared on his social media platforms that reference the actress as a “bully,” “savage,” and other names amid her ongoing legal issues with Justin.

She notes that the self-proclaimed “original influencer” does not “hold himself out as operating as an independent journalist, nor does he purport to follow any of the tenets of independent journalism.”

This filing was submitted to the Southern District of New York Court on Tuesday in response to Perez’s attempts to quash the subpoena Blake filed against him last month due to privacy concerns.

In July, Blake subpoenaed Perez (whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr.) as well as Candace Owens, claiming that the popular social media personalities had used their “sizable digital platforms” to launch a smear campaign against her.

Both Perez and Candace denied claims made against them online at the time that they conspired with Justin’s team to ruin Blake’s reputation.

On his Perez Hilton podcast, the social media star said, “I also have not communicated with my lawyer, Bryan Freedman, about this, who also represents Baldoni and has not given me any information or influenced me in any way whatsoever.”

In response to Blake’s latest filing, Perez stated in his latest YouTube video that the A Simple Favour star is seeking to “force” him to comply with the subpoena.

“I am very much looking forward to the laughs from Blake Lively’s reprehensible attorney,” he added in his letter to the judge, which he read on his channel.