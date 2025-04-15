Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick leave fans cringing after ‘awkward’ interaction

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick have made fans cringe after an awkward interaction between the co-stars was captured at a photo call for their upcoming movie, Another Simple Favor.

At the Corinthia Hotel in London, the pair’s exchange caught the attention of fans as they appeared tense posing beside each other.

The Gossip Girl star donned a black cardigan with gold trim along with dark tights and knee-length black boots. She also had a black channel bag on her shoulder.

Anna, on the other hand, stood in contrast to Blake, wearing a bright red vest with gold buttons and a matching mini-skirt and completed the look with some sparkly gold heels.

This awkward interaction between the pair comes only a few weeks after the Pitch Perfect star gave a cryptic response to being asked what it’s like to work with Blake.

At the South by Southwest film festival premiere of her upcoming movie Another Simple Favor, the Twilight actress was asked what it was like to reunite with Blake.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, Anna can be heard replying: “Oh, you know…”

Although both Blake and Anna were both in attendance at the premiere, the latter had an unexpected response to being asked how she feels about “everything that’s going on in the world.”

“Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca, and the last year of my life is just gone,” she said to Variety while walking into the screening.

Although she joked about not being able to recall any recent cultural events, the 39-year-old shared that she “heard” Another Simple Favor is “amazing.”

Blake’s character speaks of “revenge” in the trailer for the Another Simple Favour, which comes amid the ongoing legal issues with Blake and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, who filed a counter-suit after Blake sued the actor and others tied to the movie.

A Simple Favour follows Anna’s character (Stephanie Smothers), a single mother running a parenting vlog who bonds with Blake’s character (Emily Nelson), a rich and secretive PR director who disappears suddenly.

The trailer for the sequel opens with Emily unexpectedly arriving at Stephanie’s book-reading for her novel, The Faceless Blonde.

Reading from the book, Stephanie says: “I think about her all the time, the faceless blonde I thought I knew. Was she a glamorous PR executive or a cold-blooded killer?”

Emily invites Stephanie to her wedding on the Italian island of Capri and asks her to be her maid-of-honour.

“Why am I here?,” Stephanie asked Emily while on the island.

“You think I invited you because I want revenge, for stealing my life and taking my kid away from me? You think I want to make you pay?,” Emily replied.

Throughout the trailer, we’re shown explosions, parties, blood stains, and a body on a stretcher.

This is accompanied by the words: “Revenge is a dish best served chilled, with a twist.”