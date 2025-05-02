Blake Lively addresses ‘intense year’ on TV amid ongoing Justin Baldoni legal drama

Blake Lively has a addressed her “intense year” on TV amid the ongoing legal drama with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress brought up her children while mentioning that it’s “no surprise” that this year has been tough in many ways.

“They’re just my lifeline,” she said about her four kids, James, Inez, Betty and Olin, whom she shares with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The host responded to this by confessing that he was “maybe not as totally informed about it as other people”, to which Blake quipped, “Were I to ask you about it, I imagine you’re in a situation where you can’t say much.”

“Yeah. I mean, what I can say without going too into it is that this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life,” the Gossip Girl star continued.

“I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to show their experiences. And fear is by design. It’s what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak.”

“So, I do feel fortunate that I’d been able to and it’s the women who have the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong and helped me in my belief, in my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls.”

“It’s a pretty simple thing,” she added, which was met with applause from the audience.

“I’m certainly going to respect that you’re in a position where you can’t talk about it more,” said Seth. “And obviously I think a lot of people hoped we would talk about it more.”

This comes only a week after the 37-year-old alluded to her legal battle with Justin at the TIME100 gala in New York City.

Blake, who attended the event after being named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people, delivered a speech saying it was “surreal and deeply significant” to be there.

“In a time where the most valuable currency seems to be anger, it feels like an act of defiance to commune and celebrate all the good that is alive in the world,” she said.

She also stated that being referred to as “influential” was a “significant responsibility”, and added: “How we use that matters. Who and what we stand up for, and what we stay silent about, what we monetise versus what we actually live, matters.”

“I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum… the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today.”

Blake stated that she is “influenced most” by her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpin, who she revealed was the “survivor of the worst crime someone can commit against a woman.”

“My mom never got justice from her work acquaintance who attempted to take her life when she was the mother of three young kids years before I was born.”

Blake also revealed that her mom credited a woman whom she heard speaking about a “similar circumstance” on the radio for saving her life.

“The woman painfully and graphically shared how she escaped. And because of hearing that woman speak about her experience instead of shutting down in fear and unfair shame, my mom is alive today. She was saved by a woman whose name she’ll never know.”

The A Simple Favour star described womanhood as a “pact that privately we must show others how to survive, literally or spiritually.

“We don’t let our daughters know, but one day we break their hearts by letting them in on the secret that we kept from them as they pranced around in princess dresses that they are not and will likely never be safe at work, at home, in a parking lot in a medical office, online – in any space they inhabit physically, emotionally, professionally.”

Blake praised the “superpower of female triumph” as being a “basic human right”, and added: “Never underestimate a woman’s ability to endure pain.”

Four months after the release of It Ends With Us, Blake filed a legal complaint accusing her co-star Justin of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Justin denied all claims against him and went on to file a $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for their reporting of Blake’s claims against him.

He then went on to file a $400 million lawsuit against the Gossip Girl star and her husband for alleged defamation and extortion.

Blake’s lawyers then surfaced Justin’s text messages to be used as evidence about his alleged smear campaign against her.

“We will now receive all of the ‘receipts’ that, unsurprisingly, are nowhere to be found on Mr. Freedman’s website, and like Ms. Lively, those ‘receipts’ will have their day in court.” Blake’s legal team were referring to the website that Justin’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, launched to defend his client against allegations.

A trial date has been scheduled for next year – March 9, 2026.