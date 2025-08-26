Billy Ray Cyrus shares unreleased song written by daughter Miley for his birthday featuring surprise famous band

Billy Ray Cyrus shared an unreleased song written by his daughter Miley for his birthday with a surprise famous band featuring on the track.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer, who turned 64 on Monday, marked the celebration by sharing a snippet of an unreleased song titled Secrets, written by his daughter, Miley Cyrus.

“For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it! I love you Mile ❤️” Billy Ray wrote on Instagram.

The song features 80s-inspired guitars and lyrics include: “Secrets, I want to keep your secrets/Like sunlight in the shadows/Like footsteps in the grass/I won’t ever break my promise/Like a songbird in the silence/Like stones against the glass.”

Band members Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood play on the song, both being credited on the track.

Miley previously teased the song during an interview on Monica Lewinsky’s podcast, revealing that the tension between her and her father had been resolved and inspired the new track.

“I wrote this song about my dad,” she said.

“Because I wanted him to tell me even though there were secrets, even though I didn’t really want to know. I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family. I wanted him to think that as a middle child, I’m old enough that I could take some of that.”

The two-time Grammy Award winner confessed she and her family are on “good terms,” after a “dark decade,” which included the divorce of her parents in 2022.

“Half of us weren’t speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up. That was a really important part of my year this year, was all of my family putting those lines of communication back together. A lot because of, you know, I had a lot of loyalty to my mom, the way that families do when parents get divorced,” she said.

“I just kind of bust through the pile that’s stacked, and just go, ‘I’m here. You’re here. Let’s start by having a good time together,’” she said.

“And then as we start bringing some happiness and joy into each other’s life, then we’ll just be in a better place to have these conversations. ‘Cause I’d rather get it balanced first.”

Billy Ray’s new girlfriend, famous actress Elizabeth Hurley took to the comments, writing: “Happy Birthday and what a beautiful video to a beautiful song by your beautiful daughter ❤️❤️❤️.”

Earlier this year, Miley confirmed that her and her dather were not estranged, responding with a simple: “No,” when asked.

“I think timing is everything. As I’ve gotten older, I’m respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard,” she continued.

“And so I think I took on some of my mom’s hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain.”

“But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing,” added Miley, referring to Billy Ray’s relationship with Elizabeth Hurley and mom Tish Cyrus’ marriage to Dominic Purcell. “I’m being an adult about it,” the Something Beautiful musician further explained. “At first it’s hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, ‘Yes, that’s your dad, but that’s just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.’ My child self has caught up.” After nearly thirty years of marriage, Billy Ray and Tish got divorced in 2022. After getting married in 1993, they had three kids together: Miley, Braison, and Noah, while Billy Ray also adopted Tish’s kids, Brandi and Trace. Following their separation, the ex-spouses fell in love again, with Billy Ray marrying Firerose in October 2023, but they divorced less than a year later. Tish went on to marry Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in August 2023, while Billy Ray Cyrus struck up a romance with Elizabeth Hurley earlier this year.