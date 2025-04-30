Benny Blanco shares hilarious confession about early stage in relationship with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has shared a hilarious confession about the early stages of dating Selena Gomez.

The pair, who got engaged late last year, were first rumoured to be dating in December 2023.

Speaking to Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie on their Table Manners podcast, Benny confessed Selena used to wait outside his house 30 minutes before their date, unaware he could see her on his cameras.

Blanco said: “Selena’s so insane that when we first started going out on dates, she was so obsessed with being on time.”

“She used to pull up to my house, minimum 20 minutes early, maybe 30 minutes early, and she would wait outside.”

“But she didn’t realise that my cameras could see down the street, and her car would just be parked outside for like 30 minutes, and she would just wait until it was time to come in,” Benny confessed.

Selena added: “I don’t think we’ve ever said that out loud to anyone, but it’s so funny.”

“It’s just, I don’t know, I was nervous that I really liked him and I wanted to get there and, like, maybe call a friend to pump me up or do my make-up again or something,” the actress confessed.

Selena shocked fans in December 2023 by revealing her secret romance with the 37-year-old, who is a longtime friend and collaborator of her ex Justin Bieber.

The actress first shared the news when she commented “facts” under a post from fan account Popfactions that said, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.”

Almost a year later, the actress sparked speculation that singer had popped the question after she was seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger earlier this year.

Following the rumours, Selena took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing: “forever begins now..”

