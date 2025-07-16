Barack and Michelle Obama address split speculation rumours: ‘It was touch and go’

Barack and Michelle Obama have addressed the ongoing split speculation rumours as they opened up about the state of their marriage.

The former US President sat down as a guest on his wife’s IMO podcast, which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, to discuss the rumours.

Craig joked: “What, you guys like each other?” before Michelle replied, “Oh yeah, the rumour mill.”

“She took me back”, Barack chimed in, laughing, and added, “It was touch and go for a while.”

The former First Lady then added that it was nice to be in the same room as her husband, before telling her brother: “When we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

Michelle then made a heartfelt comment about her relationship with her husband of almost 33 years, saying: “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man.”

“And we’ve had some really hard times. So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Craig then admitted that he himself has been asked about their marriage by a random person on the street.

He recalled: “This woman came up to me and she was so nice, she’s like, can I have a picture?”

“You know how you get the side hug, and she’s like ‘what did he do?'” he told the couple, with him jokingly replying: “What make you think he messed up?”

Barack then admitted he misses a lot of the speculation, and he was largely unaware of what people have been saying.

“These are the kinds of things that I just miss, right? So I don’t even know this stuff’s going on. And then somebody will mention it to me and I’m all like, ‘what are you talking about?'”

In April, Michelle also addressed the rumours that she and her husband had divorced after she decided to take a step back from the limelight.

Speaking on the Work in Progress podcast alongside host Sophia Bush, the former first lady called out the gossip surrounding her marriage.

“The interesting thing is that when I say ‘no,’ for the most part, people are like, ‘I get it,’ and I’m OK,” she said in relation to how she has not attended certain political events recently.

She continued: “And that’s the thing that we as women struggle with – disappointing people.”

“So much so that people, they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.”

Michelle laughed at the notion of ending her marriage to Barack and shared that the idea couldn’t possibly be “a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself.”

“But that’s what society does to us… We actually finally start going, ‘What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?’ And if it doesn’t fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”

The Light We Carry author explained that at the age of 61, she feels it’s “time to make some big girl decisions” in her life and “own it fully.”

Michelle also opened up about how now that her daughters – Malia (26) and Sasha (23) – are grown up and she has less political responsibilities, she has a lot more freedom to spend time on herself.

“I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year. It was a real big example of me, myself, looking at something that I was supposed to do, you know, without naming names, and I chose to do what was best for me.”

“Not what I had to do, not what other people wanted me to do, and between you and me, that was an important test for me just as a woman, as an independent person. Because, like all women, I operate from guilt.”