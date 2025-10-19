Bandmates pay tribute as Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies aged 48

Bandmates have paid tribute after Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers died aged 48.

Sam Rivers, DJ Lethal, John Otto, and Fred Durst founded Limp Bizkit in 1994.

The band’s hip-hop rock sound and lyrics made it a hallmark of the late 1990s and are recognised for having contributed to the popularisation of heavy music.

The group shared the news in a post on social media, describing Sam as not “just our bass player” but “the soul in the sound.”

“Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound,” the band members wrote.

“From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

“We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there,” they continued.

“He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends. — Fred, Wes, John & DJ Lethal.”

The bassist left the band in 2015 for several years, due to liver disease caused by “excessive drinking.”

Speaking to author Jon Wiederhorn for the book, Raising Hell, he said:

“I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me.”

“I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match.”