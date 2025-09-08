Austin Butler sparks romance rumours with famous supermodel Emily Ratajkowski after pair are spotted ‘getting cosy’

Austin Butler has sparked romance rumours with a famous supermodel and friend of his recent ex – Kaia Gerber, after the pair were spotted enjoying an evening of cocktails together.

The US actor and Emily Ratajkowski were captured by a follower of gossip website Deux Moi, looking cosy at a New York diner, named the Waverly Inn.

According to reports, Austin, who portrayed Elvis Presley in a 2022 biopic, put his arm around Emily at one time, and they engaged in conversation for a few hours.

They were described by onlookers as “extremely intimate,” “very giggly and cute, and equally into each other.”

The cosy moment comes just days after the pair were pictured chatting at an after-party for Austin’s upcoming dark comic crime movie, Caught Stealing.

Austin’s most recent ex, Kaia Gerber, is said to be friends with Emily, and in 2020, they appeared together for an Instagram live stream for Kaia’s Book Club.

The US actor and model were first linked in December of 2021 when Austin was spotted chatting with the model’s parents at a fashion show.

However, earlier this year, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they had gone their separate ways.

TMZ first reported the split, stating the couple had ended their relationship towards the end of 2024.

TMZ also claimed the actor was absent from a recent family vacation in Mexico.

Earlier this month, Austin also sparked romance rumours with co-star Zoë Kravitz, with the pair spotted looking cosy in Paris, just days before the actress was spotted with Harry Styles – who has also dated Emily.

According to TMZ last month, insiders claimed that the couple, who have been promoting their new film, were “just friends and not dating,” despite rumours that they were more than coworkers.

Zoë and Harry have since been photographed many times together, appearing cosy and even being spotted in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the actress owns a home.

Sources have since told Page Six that the couple is “no mere fling,” following reports they were “merely hooking up.”

The Hollywood insider stated: “I feel like they’ve gone from 0-60. It’s so hard to date as a celebrity—Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything. (But) it’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun.”

The source added, “Harry doesn’t label this stuff.”