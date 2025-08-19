Aubrey Plaza says grief is a ‘daily struggle’ following the tragic death of husband Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza has opened up about dealing with grief following the tragic death of her late husband, Jeff Baena.

The actress’ filmmaker partner died by suicide on January 3rd, at the age of 47.

Speaking to her friend Amy Poehler on the latest episode of her Good Hang podcast, the 41-year-old reflected on her “terrible, tragic year.

After Amy, 53, mentioned that Aubrey’s dog, Frankie, had been acting as her “therapy dog”, she continued, “Just to get it out the way, people want to see you and want to see how you are, they love you.”

“You’ve had this terrible, terrible, tragic year. You lost your husband, you’ve been dealing with that and you’ve been looking for all different ways in which to feel and find support.

“On behalf of all the people who feel like they know you, and the people who do know you, how are you feeling today?”

Aubrey replied: “Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you.”

“Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m okay, but it’s like a daily struggle, obviously.”

The Parks and Recreation star then went on to compare her grief to the 2025 movie, The Gorge, starring actors including Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Aubrey said: “This is a really dumb analogy and it was kind of a joke at a certain point, but I actually mean it. Did you see that movie The Gorge?”

“It’s like [an] alien movie or something with Miles Teller. In the movie, there’s like a cliff on one side and there’s a cliff on the other side, then there’s gorge in between and it’s filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them.”

Aubrey continued: “I swear when I watched it, I was like that feels like what my grief is like … or what grief could be like.”

“At all times there’s like a giant ocean of awfulness, that’s like right there and I can see it. Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just like be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it’s always there.”

Aubrey started dating Jeff in 2011, and confirmed the pair had secretly tied the knot when she referred to him as her “darling husband” in May 2021.