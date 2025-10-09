Aubrey Plaza discusses moving forward after the tragic death of her husband Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza has opened up about moving forward following the tragic death of her husband.

On January 3rd of this year, filmmaker Jeff Baena was found dead at his home at the age of 47.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner later ruled his death as a suicide.

Parks and Recreation actress Aubrey had been in a relationship with Jeff since 2011, and the pair later confirmed in May 2021 that they had tied the knot.

It is believed that they were separated at the time of Jeff’s passing.

Nine months on from Jeff’s sudden death, Aubrey has revealed the life advice that she has been following from one of her loved ones.

On October 8, the 41-year-old appeared on Today to promote her third children’s novel, Luna and the Witch Throw a Halloween Party.

During the interview, Aubrey described the book as “an homage” to her grandmother.

“Shoutout to my grandma, Margie,” Aubrey praised, before going on to detail the life advice that her grandmother has passed on to her.

“She taught me from a very young age that life is a party and no matter what happens, we have to have fun and move forward, and so I think this book was inspired by that,” The White Lotus star explained.

“I think on both sides of my family, I have a lot of witchy women that raised me, so this is an homage to all the women in my life.”

Jeff’s sudden death was confirmed on January 4.

At the time, Aubrey and the Baena family wrote in a statement: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Speaking on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast in August, Aubrey chose to open up for the first time about her grief.

“Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I’m okay, but it’s a daily struggle, obviously,” she admitted.

“At all times, there’s like a giant ocean of awfulness, that’s right there and I can see it. Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it’s always there,” she added.