Are the Kardashians going to the Met Gala this year?

With The Met Gala taking place tonight, Monday 5th, the question on many people’s minds is “who out of the Kardashians will grace the red carpet?”

The world’s greatest red carpet, the famous stairway leading up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, has been a who’s who in the entertainment and fashion industries since its opening on the first Monday in May.

However, for a long time, this did not include the reality tv royalty family The Kardashians and Jenners.

Kim Kardashian made her first appearance at the event in 2013, as her partner at the time Kanye West was performing.

However, the debut appearance did not go as planned, as her outfit – a floral Givenchy dress with matching sleeves- turned her into a viral meme, with sister Kourtney drawing inspiration for her 2023 Halloween costume.

This was the first year she was personally invited to the Met Gala. Compared to the previous year, many considered this look to be more toned down, fitting with the elegant theme of the year! pic.twitter.com/asPl2UhfDJ — KIM K FORMATION (@KIMKFORMATION) May 5, 2025

By 2014, when she first appeared on the cover of Vogue, Kim was invited herself, not merely as a +1.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, her sister, was also selected to attend the same year.

Clan at the #MetGala. 💛🧡💜⁣ Kim stunted in Mugler while Kylie & Kendall both wowed in extravagant Versace. And Kanye wore a $40 Dickies jacket. 📷: Getty pic.twitter.com/p0DvPZo78r — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) May 7, 2019

In 2015, Kris Jenner joined them on the red carpet, and a year later, Kylie Jenner did the same.

However, only in 2022 did Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian receive invites, with Khloe being the only part of the family to attend in 2024.

However, according to Page Six, Kendall is the only member of the family so far to be reported to attend.

According to Grazia UK, Kim’s ongoing trial for the 2016 robbery may cause the star to miss the big event.

The 44-year-old is expected to give evidence on 13 May and the trial runs until 23 May.