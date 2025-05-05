Ad
Are the Kardashians going to the Met Gala this year?

Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala 2023
With The Met Gala taking place tonight, Monday 5th, the question on many people’s minds is “who out of the Kardashians will grace the red carpet?”

The world’s greatest red carpet, the famous stairway leading up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, has been a who’s who in the entertainment and fashion industries since its opening on the first Monday in May.

However, for a long time, this did not include the reality tv royalty family The Kardashians and Jenners.

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in 2013

Kim Kardashian made her first appearance at the event in 2013, as her partner at the time Kanye West was performing.

However, the debut appearance did not go as planned, as her outfit – a floral Givenchy dress with matching sleeves- turned her into a viral meme, with sister Kourtney drawing inspiration for her 2023 Halloween costume.

By 2014, when she first appeared on the cover of Vogue, Kim was invited herself, not merely as a +1.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner, her sister, was also selected to attend the same year.

In 2015, Kris Jenner joined them on the red carpet, and a year later, Kylie Jenner did the same.

However, only in 2022 did Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian receive invites, with Khloe being the only part of the family to attend in 2024.

Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Met Gala

However, according to Page Six, Kendall is the only member of the family so far to be reported to attend.

According to Grazia UK, Kim’s ongoing trial for the 2016 robbery may cause the star to miss the big event. 

The 44-year-old is expected to give evidence on 13 May and the trial runs until 23 May.

 

 

 

