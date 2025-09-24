Another major development in the Coldplay kiss cam drama

The notorious Coldplay kiss cam incident recently captured widespread attention online, and now a new development has surfaced.

The controversy centred on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot, who were spotted looking cosy on the kiss cam during a sold-out performance.

Video clips from the concert showed Kristin ducking to avoid the camera, and the footage quickly spread online after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

It has since emerged that Kristin’s husband, Andrew Cabot, was also at the concert.

The couple had been married for two years, but separated several weeks before the event.

According to sources, Andrew attended the show with his new partner, while Kristin sat in a box alongside Andy Bryon.

“Kristin was in the box with people from work, though it wasn’t a company box, and Andrew was actually there too with a date, with a woman who is now his girlfriend,” a source told The Times of London.

“They had been separated and living apart for several weeks. It was amicable.”

“Kristin wasn’t hiding, she doesn’t know why she ducked. She knew it was inappropriate to behave that way with her boss as the head of HR,” the insider continued.

“It was not that she was caught cheating, it was not some affair. She fully acknowledges [the hug] was inappropriate, but that was the only inappropriate thing she did.”

According to the source, Kristin and Andy share nothing more than “a great friendship.”

The fallout from the kiss cam scandal was immediate, leading both Kristin, 52, and Andy, 51, to resign from their roles at Astronomer.

Byron’s 50-year-old wife Megan Kerrigan, with whom he shares two children, also moved out of their marital home, and returned her wedding ring.