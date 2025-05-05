Anna Wintour FINALLY sets record straight on wild Met Gala rumour after years of speculation

Anna Wintour has FINALLY set the record straight on a wild Met Gala rumour after years of speculation.

There has been a long-running rumour that Vogue editor Anna has to approve each and every outfit worn at the Met Gala.

Now, speaking to Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, Anna has finally revealed what really happens.

Anna confessed that no, despite the rumours, she does not approve outfits ahead of the event.

Michael asked: “Is it true that you know in advance what all the guests will be wearing?”

Anna replied with a laugh: “No. Many call and ask for advice, so we try and help some of them best we can.”

She added: “Some, [I have] no idea.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

Anna revealed a selection of celebrities have reached out for advice, including Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking of Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky’s outfits, she said: “Pharrell and Rocky have both described to me what they’re wearing, it sounds perfect.”

This year’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the MET’s exhibition honours different characteristics of dandy style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

These characteristics are Ownership, Presence, Distinction, Disguise, Freedom, Champion, Respectability, Heritage, Beauty, Cool, Cosmopolitanism, and Jock.

Jock is defined in Zora Neale Hurston’s 2009 book Characteristics of Negro Expression as a space for dancing, drinking, and other leisure activities.

What is dandy style? Well, think mid-19th-century elegance along with its attention to detail and strict tailoring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Beauty (@voguebeauty)

It focuses on the highest quality of garments while touching on eccentricity to achieve a sophisticated and timeless look – a very exciting creative notion to hit the steps of the Met next Monday.

The MET Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style over three hundred years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum)

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Vogue’s editor-in-chief and Chair of the Met Gala, Anna Wintour, shared her thoughts on this year’s theme.

The 75-year-old will host this year’s Met alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and A$AP Rocky.

In fact, she is particularly looking forward to having A$AP and Rihanna arrive at the function.

“Well, I mean, first of all, they’re very talented, they’re very brilliant, I think they have wonderful values, and they have an enormous amount of style,” Anna told the outlet.

“I actually talked to A$AP Rocky yesterday about what he was going to wear, but no clue on what she’s going to wear yet,” she added.

She also admitted that she is rather excited for this year’s theme and seeing all the looks.

“I think it’s wonderful that the museum is putting a spotlight on menswear for the first time in a long time, and also the amazing talent of many Black designers and for me, it’s a joy and an honour to work at the Met,” she said.