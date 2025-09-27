American golfer Jake Knapp devastated by the shock death of 28-year-old girlfriend Makena White

American golfer Jake Knapp has been devastated by the shock death of his 28-year-old girlfriend Makena White.

On the first day of the Ryder Cup in New York, it was tragically announced that Makena had passed away.

Her death was confirmed in a post on her Instagram account, which read: “Hi everyone – this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week.”

“She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.

“Makena was one of a kind. She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule.

“If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot.

“We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset,” the post concluded.

Hours after her death was announced, Jake paid tribute to his “thoughtful” and “selfless” girlfriend in an emotional statement.

The PGA Tour golfer, who is not on the USA’s Ryder Cup team this week, told PEOPLE: “Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate.

“We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend. She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us.

“It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

The 31-year-old, who is ranked 80th in the world, went public with Makena after he picked up his first PGA Tour win at the Mexico Open in February 2024.

She often accompanied Jake to tournaments, and just six weeks before her tragic death Makena posted a sweet tribute to him online.

The message, which was her final post on Instagram, read: “Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams.

“Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more! I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud.”