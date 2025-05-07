All the celebrities mentioned so far at Diddy’s trial in New York City

Next week will mark the start of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal criminal trial, however, jury selection begun for the trial on May 5th.

The names of several other celebrities were revealed during jury selection, which shocked observers as the Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial began in New York City.

Beginning on Monday, May 5, prospective jurors were questioned about their familiarity with celebrities such as Kanye West and Dawn Richard, a former member of Danity Kane.

It wasn’t immediately apparent why additional names, such as comedian and actor Mike Myers, were on the list, even though some of these individuals had previously collaborated with Diddy. There has been no suggestion that any of the celebrities mentioned are being accused of any wrongdoing. As the jury selection continued on Tuesday, May 6, Judge Aran Subramanian reworded his line of questioning to ask whether prospective jurors “personally know” any of the celebrities mentioned. The judge had previously asked whether anyone was “familiar” with the names mentioned. Actor Michael B Jordan’s name was mentioned due to his relationship with Diddy’s ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Their short relationship was previously referenced in the 2023 lawsuit Cassie brought against Diddy. Kanye West has also been mentioned in the case, as the rapper released a song with Diddy in March, months after his arrest. Another former partner of Cassie mentioned in the case is Kid Cudi. Cassie claims that when Diddy learned in 2012 that she was seeing Cudi, he became “so angry.” Her lawsuit stated: “Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway around that time.” In November 2023, a representative for Cudi informed The New York Times that Cassie’s story of the automobile blowing up was “all true.” In contrast, Diddy refuted Cassie’s claims in a statement that his lawyer delivered. “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” lawyer Ben Brafman said at the time. Other people named in the suit include Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams, Dawn Richards, Dallas Austin, Harve Pierre, Laurieann Gibson and Lauren London.