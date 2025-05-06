All of the couples who enjoyed date night at the 2025 Met Gala

The Met Gala took place on Monday, May 5th in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The theme for this year’s star-studded fundraiser, which always takes place on the first Monday of May, was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”

Each year, there is huge excitement to see which celebrity couples will be attending the star-studded fundraiser.

View this post on Instagram

Here is a list of all the A-list pairings who walked the steps of the 2024 Met Gala together.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa

View this post on Instagram

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody y Georgina Chapman llegan a la #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/01eu0tzcXz — Moda 2.0 (@Moda2_0) May 6, 2025

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Couple’s look. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz pic.twitter.com/eVY0jIXyhN — Katharine Bono (@katrane) May 6, 2025

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams

View this post on Instagram

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

View this post on Instagram

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade bloomed in stunning floral looks at the 2025 Met Gala, proving love and style grow beautifully together. #PowerCouple #MetGala pic.twitter.com/43yw7dKq7l — Noah Goodman (@NoahGoodma72795) May 6, 2025

Christian Cowan and Sam Smith

Sam Smith y Christian Cowan nos muestran cómo se hace un truco de elegancia clásica y un leve toque de humor en la #MetGala2025 Mira todo lo que pasa EN VIVO en la #METGala 2025 aquí: https://t.co/izfTRxDyvq pic.twitter.com/NlewjjrEXy — Vogue Mex y Latam (@VogueMexico) May 6, 2025