All of the couples who enjoyed date night at the 2025 Met Gala

The Met Gala took place on Monday, May 5th in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The theme for this year’s star-studded fundraiser, which always takes place on the first Monday of May, was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”

Each year, there is huge excitement to see which celebrity couples will be attending the star-studded fundraiser.

 

Here is a list of all the A-list pairings who walked the steps of the 2024 Met Gala together.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa

 

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams

 

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles

 

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Christian Cowan and Sam Smith

 

