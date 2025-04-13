Alix Earle admits she got into an ‘altercation’ at Coachella: ‘I snapped’

Alix Earle has admitted she got into an “altercation” at Coachella.

Ahead of attending the second day of the music festival, the influencer shared her experience on day one.

Speaking to her followers, she wrote: “The crowd better be dancing for Charli.”

Alix told her followers: “Get ready with me for Coachella day two. I got into a little altercation last night at Lady Gaga. Basically, we got there and it was so so so packed and no one was dancing.”

“So I was like jumping up and down and there was this woman behind me and she kind of like yelled at me I don’t know if she said like you realize there’s other people here, right or like, I don’t know.”

“She said something to me, I snapped a little bit. It’s like a big Al came out, got a little crazy.”

“And I was like, I’m trying to have fun bitch and then this lady’s friends like comes up, so then Braxton is standing in between me and these like Ladies and we just we had beef like the whole night.”

“But then they left like 10 minutes later. So I was like, well clearly didn’t care that much about Lady Gaga So I was upsetting the Karen’s.”

The altercation comes shortly after Alix was forced to address the ongoing drama surrounding her Hot Mess podcast, amid rumours of a “feud” with Alex Cooper.

Last month, Variety reported that the TikTok star’s podcast had been dropped by the Call Her Daddy host’s media company, Unwell Network.

At the time, the outlet noted that there was “growing chatter on social media of a feud” between them.

In a TikTok video posted on March 26th, Alix addressed the sudden disappearance of her podcast.

“I have to put a pause on podcasting right now for the foreseeable future,” she said.

“Don’t really want to get into the details of it all, and I kind of can’t get into the details of it all right now, but I’ve loved it so much, and I’m really proud of what I built with the podcast.”

“I don’t want to just leave you astray and not leave you with anything,” the 24-year-old continued. “I also think I would lose my mind.”

“So, good news is I’m gonna be putting out weekly vlogs for the foreseeable future.”

Alix said the vlogs will be “a behind-the-scenes of my life”, and promised fans: “There’s going to be no lack of content—it’s just going to be a little bit different.

“There’s been a lot going on over the past month, and although not in an ideal situation right now, we are gonna have a really good time. I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason.”

Shortly after Alix posted her video, Alex addressed the situation on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “Hi I see ur comments. Alix not being able to podcast has nothing to do with Unwell. Idk why she can’t/what’s going on. Unwell gave her everything back she owns her IP.”

The 30-year-old also alluded to her infamous departure from Barstool Sports, tagging its founder Dave Portnoy and adding, “Learned from the best.”

Rumours of a feud between the two stars started swirling in February when Alix skipped the Unwell Network Super Bowl event in New Orleans.

Alix launched her Hot Mess podcast through the Unwell Network in September 2023.

At the time, the podcast promised to provide “exclusive details” about her life.