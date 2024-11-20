Alec Baldwin slammed by Halyna Hutchins mother over Rust premiere

Ahead of Wednesday’s Rust world debut in Poland, three years after filming began, Halyna Hutchins’ mother has slammed Alec Baldwin.

The film’s production was halted in October 2021 after a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin went off, killing 42-year-old Halyna and wounding director Joel Souza.

However, the filming was eventually completed in May 2023.

Rust will make its world debut at the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Film Festival in Toruń, Poland, on Wednesday, November 20.

However, Olga Solovey, Hutchins’ mother, told THR that she would not be going and chastised Alec Baldwin for “increasing my pain.”

She said: “It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen. Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter.”

“Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death. Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter.”

“That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of Rust, especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.”

Festival director Marek Zydowicz said: “During the festival, we honoured Halyna’s memory with a moment of silence, and a panel of cinematographers discussed safety on set.”

“Now, once again, together with cinematographers and film enthusiasts, we will have this special opportunity to remember her.”

In July, a judge dismissed all charges against Alec Baldwin in his involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico.

In 2021, a fatal shooting occurred on set while filming the Western film, Rust – which led to the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Alec shot the cinematographer while handling a gun which was mistakenly loaded with a live round into the revolver.

The shooting was the first time in modern cinema that a member of production was killed by live rounds being loaded into a gun.

The trial was dismissed after three days following Alec’s lawyers alleging police hid evidence of the source of the live round that killed Halyna.

New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled after hearing evidence on the defence request made earlier Friday.

The lawyers claimed the Santa Fe police took live rounds as evidence in the case but failed to list them in the investigation file.

They also failed to disclose their existence to defence lawyers.

They also alleged the rounds were evidence that came from Seth Kenney, the movie’s prop supplier, gave the bullet that killed Ms Hutchins.

This claim was denied by the prop supplier and he was not charged in the case.

The Colt .45 rounds were handed into the Sheriff’s Office on 6 March by Troy Teske, a friend of Thell Reed, the stepfather of “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez.

They were given to the office the same day the armorer was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for Ms Hutchins’ death.

Marissa Poppel, a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office technician, testified before the judge that the rounds were not hidden from Alec.

She also testified that she was told to file them, giving details on how they were obtained under a different case number to the Rust case.

She also disputed the claim that the Colt.45 ammunition matched the round that killed the cinematographer.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey questioned the claim the evidence was hidden from Alec.

They also accused Ms Gutierrez of bringing the live rounds onto the set, which she denied.

Prosecutors alleged that Alec played a role in the death of Halyna due to irresponsible handling of a gun.

His lawyers said Mr Baldwin was failed by Ms Gutierrez and others responsible for safety on the set.

Claiming that law enforcement agents were more interested in prosecuting their client than finding the source of a live round that killed the cinematographer.

Earlier this year, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, weapons handler for the film Rust, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

The armourer was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Halyna, after she accidentally loaded the gun with live rounds.

In the sentencing, New Mexico District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said: “I find that what you did constitutes a serious violent offence, it was committed in a physically violent manner.”

“You were the armourer, the one that stood between a safe weapon and a weapon that could kill someone. You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon.”

“But for you, Ms Hutchins would be alive, a husband would have his partner and a little boy would have his mother.”

Hannah’s lawyer requested probation but it was denied as the full 18 months were given.