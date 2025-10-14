Alec Baldwin breaks silence as he reassures fans after crashing car in the Hamptons

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence as he reassured fans after crashing his car into a tree in the Hamptons.

The actor said his brother, Stephen Baldwin, was also in the car when the accident happened.

Taking to Instagram, Alec shared a video, telling his fans “he’s fine,” as he explained what happened.

In a video shared on Instagram, he said: “I was in a car accident this morning, I’m fine.

“My brother Stephen was visiting me on Long Island and we spent the weekend out there for the film festival [the Hamptons International Film Festival].”

He added: “This morning I was in a car accident, this guy cut me off in a truck,” he continued.

“A big garbage truck, a garbage truck the size of a whale… it was the biggest garbage truck I’d ever seen, it must have been something commercial.”

“To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree and crushed my car, my wife’s car,” he explained.

“I crushed my wife’s car and I feel bad about that. But it’s all fine and I’m fine and my brother’s fine.”

He reiterated that his “wife’s car is pretty smashed up. Big tree, big fat tree,” as he stated he has filed a report with the East Hamptons Police Department.

The 30 Rock actor added that he was returning to Los Angeles to his wife, Hilaria, and professed his support for her after she was just kicked off the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing With the Stars.

“I am still so proud of my wife. Hilaria, I love you more than anything and I’m very proud of you.”