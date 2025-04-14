Aimee Lou Wood slams SNL for ‘mean and unfunny’ The White Lotus parody

Aimee Lou Wood has slammed SNL for their “mean and unfunny” portrayal of her character during a The White Lotus parody.

Following a skit titled The White Potus that was broadcast during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Aimee has hit back at the programme.

In the sketch, actress Sarah Sherman impersonated her using extreme prosthetic teeth.

The White Potus pic.twitter.com/PhOlMPx02y — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 13, 2025

In a series of Instagram posts, Aimee wrote: “But whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo”

She continued: “Such a shame cuz I had such a good time watching it a couple of weeks ago. Yes take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Aimee later stated she had received “apologies from SNL” after sharing her disappointment at the portrayal.

The actress recently spoke about how all the attention around her teeth is making her “a bit sad” as she is “not getting to talk” about her work as much.

The actress has found herself responding to a lot of questions about her tooth gap while promoting the latest season of The White Lotus, in which she plays Chelsea.

Speaking with GQ, she questioned whether there would be this much attention on a male’s appearance and said: “It makes me really happy that it’s symbolising rebellion and freedom, but there’s a limit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ (@gq)

imee continued: “The whole conversation is just about my teeth, and it makes me a bit sad because I’m not getting to talk about my work.”

“They think it’s nice because they’re not criticising. And, I have to go there… I don’t know, if it was a man would we be talking about it this much? It’s still going on about a woman’s appearance.”

The Sex Education star also shared her past concerns that HBO wouldn’t want her in The White Lotus as she worried she was “ugly.”

“Someone told me how much Mike White had fought for me. They said, ‘It had to be you, no matter what HBO said,” she said.

“It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: ‘HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I’m ugly. Mike had to say, ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’ That was the thing that was in my head.”

Appearing recently on The Jonathan Ross Show, Aimee shared that she “can’t believe the impact” her teeth are having within the media.

“The Americans can’t believe it, but they’re all being lovely,” she said.

“It’s a real full circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever and now people are clapping in an audience because I’ve got these gnashers.”