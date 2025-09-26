Actress Madelyn Cline sparks romance rumours with a Royal Prince

Madelyn Cline has sparked romance rumours with a real-life Prince.

The Outer Banks star was spotted looking cosy with Prince Constantine-Alexios, a member of Greece and Denmark’s royal families, at the Lions Bar in New York this week.

In photos obtained by celebrity gossip account Deux Moix, the actress, 27, and prince, 26, appeared to be leaning in for a kiss as he wrapped his arms around her waist.

Fans were very excited over their potential romance, with one commenting: “Living her life like a real queen, we love to see it 👏.”

Another wrote, “Queen behaviour,” while a third added, “Honestly anyone but Zack Bia thank you.”

According to DeuxMoi, the pair were also seen walking the streets of New York hand-in-hand that same day.

While she previously sparked romance rumours with DJ and socialite Zack Bia in June, Madelyn’s last public relationship was with comedian Pete Davidson, which came to an end in early 2024.

Pete is now expecting his first child with his now-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, whom he started dating in March.

Before Pete, the actress famously dated her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes for over a year.

Despite their breakup, the former couple have remained close friends, and continued filming the show together on good terms.

Chase moved on from Madelyn with country music star Kelsea Ballerini, however their relationship reportedly ended earlier this month, after three years together.