A$AP Rocky teases marriage to Rihanna as he describes himself as a ‘loving husband’

A$AP Rocky has hinted that he is already married to Rihanna.

The rapper – whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers – has been in a relationship with We Found Love hitmaker Rihanna since 2019. The couple have since gone on to welcome three little ones together – sons RZA (3) and Riot (2), and baby daughter Rocki, who was born on September 13.

Almost two months on from his daughter’s birth, A$AP Rocky has now hinted that he has secretly tied the knot with Rihanna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In an interview with Perfect Magazine, the 37-year-old was asked to describe his moments of “greatest satisfaction and happiness”.

In his answer, A$AP Rocky went on to describe himself as being a “loving husband” to his partner.

‘I think peace really makes me happy. Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” he gushed.

“I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

“It doesn’t matter what hat I wear that day, it’s just about being able to give it my all and do these things,” A$AP Rocky added.

The rapper’s latest comments come just one month after he first teased that he and Rihanna secretly got married.

Speaking to Elle, he explained how the couple try to leave their careers outside of their family home.

“We don’t talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day. When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other s**t,” he stated.

When asked if he was “looking forward to being a husband”, A$AP Rocky replied: “How you know I’m not already a husband? I’m still not gonna confirm it.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky delighted their fanbase on September 24 when they confirmed that they have welcomed a daughter into their family.

At the time, Rihanna took to Instagram to post a photo of herself cradling her baby girl, who was sporting a pink bow on her head.

“Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025,” she simply penned in her caption.