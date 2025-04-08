This is why everyone is talking about the Molly Malone statue

If you have been online, you will have seen everyone talking about the Molly Malone statue.

Last week, Dublin City Council announced that they plan to hire stewards to patrol the statue to discourage people from “groping” the sculpture.

It is reported that a tour guide started the trend of rubbing the famed fishmonger’s breast for good fortune sometime in 2012.

The statue has, however, become tarnished around the figure’s neckline as a result.

Dublin City Historian in Residence Catherine Scuffil said the statue deserves more respect, as not only was she a character in a song, but a real person from The Liberties.

She said: “Maybe it’s a good idea, because poor Molly doesn’t deserve it. Think for a minute what she represents to us. She’s an image of our city. She represents the people of our city, but more importantly, she represents the women of our city. So maybe we shouldn’t be treating her quite the way we are at the moment.”

“Molly means a lot to a lot of people. We always use Molly Malone as our anthem, as our slogan, as our story. So she represents all of those things. A woman, independent means, her own trade, working in the city, you know, we should respect her a bit more.”

Broadcaster and DJ Ashley James spoke about the link between the “groping” of the statue and the perceived attitude towards women.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: “I think this shows attitudes towards women, and I think it’s a really sad reflection. In Dublin, I think there are seven female statues out of about 200, which is 3.5%. Around the world, in the UK, sorry, there’s 20% of female statues. Often, they’re not even historical figures. They’re mythical allegories, goddesses.”

“And when they do exist, they are objectified. So what does that tell us about our attitudes towards women? The hypersexualisation of the female body is enforced by both women and men.”

When told the touching of Molly Malone was simply an act of good luck, Ashley hit back stating: “Why is touching a woman’s breast good luck? And look, if we existed in a fully equal world where there wasn’t a crisis of male violence against women, if women weren’t being sexually harassed or objectified, then maybe it would be different.”

Ashley was then asked by her fellow guest Nick how they went from Molly Malone to male violence against women, to which she responded: “I don’t think it’s a leap, because even if we look at cases of male violence against women, it always starts with sexism.”

“We have to stamp out sexist attitudes, the objectification of women, so that the bad people are called out and their attitudes aren’t allowed to get worse and worse towards women.”

Many people agreed with Ashley’s take, taking to the comments to write: “she is talking such sense.”

Deric Hartigan wrote: “Excellent points; very well made & articulated.”

Another wrote: “So well said Ashley!!!! Thank you 👏👏👏”

However, other people have claimed the touching of statues is normal, comparing it to the touching of the crotch of the statue of Ronaldo in Maderia.