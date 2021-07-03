The Column: Dear Love Island haters, let us just enjoy it!

Hello everyone,

Love it or hate it Love Island is back on our screens, and I have a confession to make: I’m delighted!

The hit reality series has come under fire several times for several reasons, but there is no doubt in my mind that this addictive nonsense is here to stay.

I say “nonsense” because I know so much of the show is silly and set up and cringe, but honestly? That’s actually why I love it.

Do I think the boys are really lining up to find the “one” or that the girls aren’t just in there to become the next Maura Higgins? Obviously not. But please, let me just enjoy it.

After the year and a half, we have all had, I think it’s about time we got knee-deep obsessed with another reality that is far from our own.

I miss holidays, I miss lying by the pool in the sun, I miss partying with new people, so I’m happy to live vicariously through this lot.

I won’t lie, I was less than impressed after the first three episodes, but now the cheesy cliffhangers are back, love triangles have begun and I’m getting excited every time I hear “I’ve got a text!!!!!”.

Now it’s important to point out that I am so against any sort of online bullying of the contestants, and the fact that Love Island producers have already had to ask viewers to stop being so vile to contestants is really a spit in the face to everything that’s happened since the death of Caroline Flack.

I would love to say I’m surprised to see such hateful behaviour continuing, but I’m not. Every year Love Island does tend to bring out the worst in people, but it’s only certain cohorts of people that hate their lives and slam any person who tries to make a name for themselves.

Ad

But Love Island also brings out the best in people too.

Maura Higgins became a feminist icon around the world when she stood up to Tom and let the whole planet know that she was not “easy” and that women can enjoy sex but also not jump into bed with the first man who tries.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have proven that contestants can actually find true love on the show, the same goes for Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen.

Love Island also starts so many important conversations. At first, my friends and I are discussing the nicest bikinis, the cheekiest boys and the most annoying accents, but by the end of each season, we’re talking about gaslighting, being misled, cheating, trust issues and more.

The reality is, this reality show does mirror a lot of real-life problems we all go through while trying to find love.

Plus, I just love having a reason to get out the popcorn, M&Ms and snuggle up on my couch six nights of the week.

So again, love it or hate it, Love Island is here to stay, let us just enjoy it, we deserve a little escape.