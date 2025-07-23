Terrie McEvoy shares thoughts on baby names while revealing if she’ll show her newborn’s face online or not

Terrie McEvoy has shared some thoughts on potential baby names, while also revealing if she’ll show her newborn’s face online or not.

The Irish influencer announced in March that she is expecting her second child with her husband, David Fitzpatrick, and the pair already share a little girl, Sydney.

Taking to her Instagram story for a Q&A with followers, she was asked, “Have you a baby name picked?🥰 what does Sydney want to call him?😂😂😂”

She replied: “So, I had a baby name picked out and told a couple of close friends and family. But when they started saying it out loud, it just didn’t feel like his name if that makes sense?!😂”

“We made a list of five names on the way to Galway last week, and we’ve decided to wait until he’s here to see which one suits him best.”

“Boy names are tough!! And yes, Sydney wants to cal him ‘Jerry’🤷🏻‍♀️😂.”

Terrie, who has taken a step back from working as a nurse for the time being, was then asked if she’ll be taking maternity leave as she does “so much” online.

The 35-year-old wrote back: “I plan to work right up until he decides to arrive and then I’ll see how I go afterwards. I’m very lucky that I can be so flexible with work and work from home!”

“I’ve definitely already slowed down a good bit which has been a bit frustrating tbh!🫠 I do prefer a faster pace but I’ve been in and out of hospital every week for the past 4 weeks with different things that are going on.”

“Everything is ok thankfully but it has definitely forced me to slow right down X.”

Terrie was then asked, “Will you not show the baby boys face also? Why do you choose not to share their faces? LOVE your page x.”

The soon to be mum-of-two revealed: “No, it’s not the plan x.”

She continued: “I did share a little pic of Sydney when she was first born, but after that, I just held back. I think people understand now, and it’s not that big of a deal anymore. I’ve seen a lot more creators doing the same with their children recently.”

“There’s definitely more awareness around the issues that can come from sharing. That said, I never judge anyone who decides to share their children online. It’s so hard to navigate and as Mammys, you’re just so proud of your beautiful babies, so it’s tough!”

“[…] I suppose it just boils down to the fact that Sydney hasn’t and can’t give me informed consent or permission to share her face.”

“And honestly, I really, really don’t like the idea of strangers recognising her in public. It makes me feel very uncomfortable.”

“AI is absolutely terrifying. What online predators can do with images along with facial recognition and data miming is so scary.”

“It’s a tough one to navigate, especially when you have a lot of followers! You just have to go with your gut as a mother and the decision to keep her offline was what I went with x.”