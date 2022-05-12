Steal Her Style: Una Healy wows in LBD while DJing at star-studded event

Una Healy attended Klarna’s Smoooth Sessions in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

The former Saturdays star was the celebrity DJ at the event, and she looked gorgeous in a black mesh dress for the occasion.

The Tipperary native took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of her outfit, and fans are seriously swooning over her look.

Una captioned the post: “LBD 👠”

One fan commented: “Absolutely stunning ❤️❤️ xx”, while a second wrote: “Looking gorgeous 👌”

Want to steal Una’s style? You can buy her fab dress from Club L London for €170.95 here.